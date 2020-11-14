1/1
Susan E. Fredrick
1945 - 2020
Susan E. Fredrick

Born: October 31, 1945; in Harvard, IL

Died: November 11, 2020; in Park Ridge, IL

Susan E. Fredrick, "Susie" 75, of Harvard passed away at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, IL on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

She was born October 31, 1945, in Harvard, IL to Ralph and Elaine (Reinberger) Ruhff.

Susie was the Co-Owner of Fredrick Auction Services and retired from Walmart after 26 years. She was an active bowler for many years. She served as a board member for the Girl Scout Counsel in Central Wisconsin and the Big Brothers & Sisters. Sue was a Girl Scout Leader for 9 years, and a member of the Eastern Star. She had a strong faith, Susie was an active member of the ELCA. Her true passion was her grandchildren, she was very active with them and cherished them dearly.

Susan married Thomas Fredrick on April 22, 1967, in Harvard, IL.

Survivors include her spouse Tom Fredrick; children Stephanie (Steve) Freimund (Harvard, IL); Heidi (Lee) Ellis (Indio, CA) and Thomas "Toby" Fredrick (Kim Casteel) (Harvard, IL); seven grandchildren Adam Freimund (Sauk Rapids, MN), Savannah Ellis, Ty Freimund (Wahpeton, ND), Shawna and Sierra Ellis, Kaylee Fredrick and Kaycee Fredrick.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Judy Burtness; and brother Don Ruhff.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to current restrictions, everyone attending is required to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing while inside the funeral home with a maximum of 25 people at one time. Services will be lived streamed for those who cannot attend. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard, IL.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information contact the funeral home at 815-943-5400.


Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 14, 2020.
1 entry
November 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
