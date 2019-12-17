Northwest Herald Obituaries
Susan Lee Raupp

Susan Lee Raupp

Born: July 31, 1946; in Chicago, IL

Died: December 13, 2019; in Algonquin, IL

Susan Lee Raupp age 73, of Algonquin, Illinois passed away at her home on December 13, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 31, 1946. She was the beloved daughter of the late Leo and the late Rebecca Van Ellin.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Raupp;, her sons, Scott (Deb) Raupp, Ash (Karen) Raupp, Grant (Karla) Raupp and Trent (Stephanie) Raupp; her grandchildren, Audrey, Rhys, Clancy, Nate, Noah and Katelyn; her sibling, Peter Van Ellin and sister-in-law, Marilyn Van Ellin; also nieces & nephews.

Susan was an avid reader and she enjoyed cooking, sewing and needle point.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 PM until time of a 7:00 PM prayer service with Remembrances to be shared that evening at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randal Rd.), Algonquin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at willowfh.com or for more information (847) 458-1700
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
