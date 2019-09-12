|
|
Susan Louise Cichy
Born: June 6, 1939
Died: September 10, 2019
Susan Louise Cichy, age 80, was a resident of Johnsburg, formerly of Wauconda, IL.
Susan was the loving mother of David, Lisa, John (Julie) and the late Steven (Ginger); cherished Grammie Sue to William, Andrew, Madelyn, Nicholas and Tatiani; proud Great Grammie Sue to Bentley, Kylinn, Annika and Marek; dear sister of Annamarie and the late Eleanor; fond aunt of many and friend to all.
Susan was born June 6, 1939 in Chicago and passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Journeycare Hospice in Barrington, IL.
Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019, from 4-8 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. On Saturday, a funeral home service will be held at 11 am. Interment will follow at Wauconda Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Journeycare Hospice 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010 or the www.lungchicago.org.
Funeral information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 12, 2019