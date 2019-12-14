|
|
Susan Ruth Wallace
Born: November 1, 1943; in Elkhart, IN
Died: December 11, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Susan Ruth Wallace, age 76, of McHenry, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine-McHenry Hospital.
She was born November 1, 1943, in Elkhart, IN, to Charles and Sara (Byrer) Brick. On July 3, 1971, she married Michael Wallace in Park Ridge.
Raised in Elkhart, IN, Susan moved to Chicago in 1967, and to McHenry in 1972. Susan worked many jobs throughout her lifetime and most notably was the secretary for Nunda Township government for 4 years. Susan was a member of The Church of Holy Apostles in McHenry.
Susan served as President and was a member of the Jr. Youth Baseball Association. Other memberships included Post 4600 Auxiliary, American Legion Post 491 Auxiliary, PLAV Post 188 Auxiliary, and Women of the Moose Chapter 1348. She loved to fish, and joked that she could "outfish" her husband, Michael.
Susan is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Michael; two children, Craig (Joanne) Wallace and Kimberly (Ray) Pipes; four grandchildren, Justin and Andrew Wallace and Brianna and Andreanna Pipes; great-grandson, Tracy; two sisters, Cathy Jones and Nancy Holzer; and nieces, Amy Sands and Lori (Fred) Ballstaedt.
Friends may meet the family from 2 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral service will be at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Visitation will resume at the funeral home Monday, December 16, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., at which time a brief prayer service will take place. Interment will be private.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, her family suggests memorials in honor of Susan to the Johnsburg Lions Club or to the Moose Lodge.
For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 14, 2019