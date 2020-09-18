1/1
Suzanne Kline
Suzanne Kline

On September 14th, 2020, the Lord called Suzanne Kline home earlier than anyone expected. She was just 59 years old. Suzanne was preceded in death by her loving father, Mario, and her beloved sister, Elizabeth.

Suzanne was a warm, gentle and compassionate soul whose passion could be seen in everything she did. She loved her family fiercely, and touched so many of us in ways we will never forget. We will miss her forever.

Suzanne is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey; her mother, Mary; her sisters, Patty and Anna; her sons, Michael and Joshua; and her grandsons, Logan and Payton.

Suzanne's family invite you to join them for services at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 East Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, IL. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 4:00pm until 9:00pm. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:00am. Burial to follow at Windridge Cemetery in Cary, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.



Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
