Suzanne Sheetz
Suzanne Sheetz

Born: September 30, 1930

Died: October 1, 2020

Suzanne Sheetz (nee Hoolehan) passed-away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family October 1, 2020. Sue was born September 30, 1930 in Chicago.

She was preceded in death by Gordon Sheetz, her devoted husband of 43 years, and parents Paul Victor & Mary Hoolehan (nee Brennan).

Her warm smile and unconditional love will be greatly missed by her family: Bill (Karen), Mary Krenz (Dennis), Dan, Gordon Jr. "Butch", Larry (Mary), Suzie Treloar (Roger), Steve (Maureen), Julie Gaulke (Steve), Kate Tatak (the late Rick), and Sharon Sickal. Grandchildren: Danny Sheetz Jr, Christine Sheetz, Elizabeth Campaigne, Emily Van Amburgh, Dylan Stern, Nolan Sheetz, Chad Treloar, Kara Sheetz, Ali Treloar, Heather Bochat, Molly Jones, Kevin Sheetz, Joe Sheetz, Michael Sheetz, Stuart Gaulke, Ellie Campbell, Jack Sheetz, Kelsey Niketopoulos, Emma Gaulke, Brian Sheetz, Laura Grieg, Patrick Sheetz, Sean Sheetz, Meghan Sickal & Mary Grace Sheetz.

Sue and Gordon's beautiful legacy continues with 19 great grandchildren and is growing. Mom often reassured us that "you come from good stock!" and can handle any challenge life brings.

A wake will be held at Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, Cary, IL 4:00pm-8:00pm, October 6. A funeral mass will be held at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Cary, IL, October 7, 10:30am. Due to current restrictions, please allow appropriate check-in time. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Adoration Chapel at the Church of Holy Apostles, Sue's happy place



Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
