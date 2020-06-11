Suzy Yvonne Winkelman
Born: July 30, 1970; in Woodstock, IL
Died: June 8, 2020; in Westfield, WI
Suzy Yvonne Winkelman, age 49 of Westfield, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Lakeview at Mill Pond CBRF in Westfield. Suzy was born on July 30, 1970 in Woodstock, Illinois; the third child of Lynn and Christa Winkelman.
Suzy moved from Woodstock as a young child. She was a student in the Special Education program for Westfield Schools from the age of 5 through 21. Suzy loved school. During her childhood years, she participated in the Special Olympics, attended summer Badger Camp, went camping with family and friends, attended Faith United Methodist Church, and enjoyed many vacations and events.
After completing school, Suzy went to live at the Kimberly Lane Group Home in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. She resided there for 25 years. Her life was happily full of many activities and adventures. She especially liked riding therapy horses, going to the park, eating lunches out, and swimming. Suzy loved her frequent visits with her parents. Her caregivers, Lucy Jackson and Tammy Scheiber took great care of Suzy.
In 2017, Suzy came to live in Westfield. She enjoyed her new residence, caregivers, friends, and daily visits with her mother. The staff and residents at Lakeview at Mill Pond CBRF will always be thought of fondly due to the care and friendship they gave to Suzy and her family.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care which provided much loving care and great compassion to Suzy and her family.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents and father, Lynn Winkelman.
Suzy is survived by her mother, Christa Winkelman; sister, Cheryl (Kip) Marunde; brother, Randy (Tammy) Winkelman; nieces, Alyssa (Dustin) Nocks, Kaylin Winkelman; nephews, Grant and Preston Marunde, Greg Winkelman; great-nephew, Bryce Nocks, and great-niece, Brianna Nocks.
A private graveside service for Suzy will be held at Westfield East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Budda Box of Marquette County and Agrace Hospice, Baraboo, Wisconsin. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.