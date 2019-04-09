Home

Sybilla Irene Opsal

Sybilla Irene Opsal Obituary
Sybilla Irene Opsal

Born: August 22, 1923

Died: April 3, 2019

Sybilla Irene (Bernards) Opsal, age 95, passed away on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Heartland Country Village in Black Earth, Wis. She was born August 22, 1923, to William and Bernadine (Barman) Bernards.

Sybilla is survived by her sons Lyle (Deanna) Opsal, Jim (Barb) Opsal, daughter Shirley (Bob) Mazanet; seven grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Boyd; her parents, William and Bernadine; brothers, Alois and Andrew; sisters, Lucille, Mary Ann and Loretta; and grandson, Thad.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH OF MOUNT HOREB, 315 E. Main Street, Mount Horeb, with Pastor John Twiton presiding. Burial will be at Northside Cemetery. A gathering of friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL HOME, 500 N. Main Street, Mount Horeb and also at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday.

The family would like to thank Heartland Country Village, Hospice and Girlies Manor and their respective staffs for all of their care and support.

Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
