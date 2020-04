Tamae Genung Born: June 15, 1928; in Tokyo, Japan Died: April 11, 2020; in Woodstock, IL Tamae Genung, age 91, of McHenry, IL passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 in Woodstock IL at Valley Hi Nursing Home. She was born on June 15, 1928 in Tokyo, Japan, the daughter of Togi and Koko Takeo. She married the love of her life, Clyde E. Genung on February 19, 1951, in Yokohama, Japan. Tamae was a loving, generous, kind and peaceful person who loved going to lunch at the Kyoto in Crystal Lake. She enjoyed sports and was an avid Cubs fan. She was greatly loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter Marsha (Ronald Sr.) Tonyan; grandchildren Daniel (Kelly) Tonyan Sr., Tammy (Neil) Miller, David (Suzanne) Tonyan, Ronald (Mandi) Tonyan Jr. and Gregory Nowicki ; great grandchildren Nicole (Patrick Madary), Taylar, Daniel Jr. , Sara-Ann, Tyler, Zachary, Henry, Ella and River; her brother Isao Takeo. She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde E. Genung as well as her parents, brothers and Donna Nowicki. All services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Tamae's name may be directed to JourneyCare, 405 Lake Zurich Rd. Barrington, IL 60010) www.hospiceanswers.org Funeral arrangements were handled by Colonial Funeral Home, McHenry, IL. www.colonialmchenry.com