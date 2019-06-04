Tamala Joy Wiley



Born: July 4, 1966



Died: May 30, 2019



Tamala Joy Wiley "Momma Tammy", a saint saved by the blood of Jesus, went to meet her Lord Thursday, May 30, 2019 surrounded by family.



Born July 4, 1966 in Louisville, Kentucky, she was raised by loving parents, Gary Byron and Teresa Kay Knott. Tammy married the love of her life, Michael Edward Wiley, May 4, 1984 and enjoyed thirty-five years of a blessed and fruitful marriage.



Tammy was a loving mother to five boys, Brandon Edward (Sarah), Channing Garon (Kimberly), Chandler Marcus (Kimberli), Austin Drake, and Landan Ryan. She was Nana to Emmy, Indiana, Salem, Rinna, Elliott, Jade, Asher, and Page. She will also be missed by her brother, Gary Jr. and sister, Jeaninne.



Tammy was known for her loving heart and generosity. She was a mother in every sense of the word to many. Tammy was a devoted spouse and loved Michael unconditionally. Her five boys and their wives captivated her heart and she never failed to express her love to them and to show each one of them how proud she was. Nana loved her grandkids beyond expression. Above all, Tammy was passionately in love with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, and to Him she has returned.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5th, starting at 3pm with a service beginning at 7pm at The Bridge Anglican Church, 531 Devonshire Ln, Crystal Lake.



Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake. For information, call the funeral home at 815-459-3411. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.davenportfamily.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 4, 2019