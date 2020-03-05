|
Tamara Kathleen Taylor
Tamara Kathleen Taylor, 56, of Streamwood passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020. Tamara was a warm, loving person and extremely generous. She was lovingly referred to as "Princess" by her family. She will be remembered for her love of Elvis, her ability to make people laugh, and always putting others before herself. Above all, Tamara's family was most important to her. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Tamara is survived by her loving mother, Carole Taylor-Solarz (Jerry Solarz) and father, William H. Taylor Jr.; brother, William H. (Mary) Taylor III; nieces and nephews, Nicole Taylor, TJ Karavos, Alexa (Kody) Michaels, William Taylor IV, and Peter Karavos; and dear friend and companion, Ray Gemein. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lisa Jo (Ted) Karavos.
Services will be held privately.
At the time of Tamara's passing, she was on dialysis waiting for a kidney transplant. The family would appreciate donations to be made to the in honor of Tamara.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020