Ted M. Straub
1947 - 2020
Ted M. Straub

Ted M. Straub, 73, of Cary formerly of Hoffman Estates, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born in Chicago on June 11, 1947 to Anton and Jean (nee Harris) Straub.

Ted was a graduate of Lane Tech High School class of 1966. After graduation, he was drafted into the Army and stationed in Korea. Upon his return, he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Zuhak, in 1969. They were blessed with over 51 years together.

Ted worked for Sears Roebuck in the Automotive Center for over 20 years. He loved taking care of his yard, enjoyed all kinds of music, singing, fantasy football, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

Ted is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Lori (Dan Williams); son, Joseph (Tami); and grandchildren, Ryan, Jenna and Drew Magel.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

To share a fond memory of Don or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com.



Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
