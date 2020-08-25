1/
Ted Max Kleeman
Ted Max Kleeman

Born: April 27, 1965; in Chicago, IL

Died: August 19, 2020; in Harvard, IL

Ted (Theodore) Max Kleeman, 55, of Harvard passed away at his home the morning of Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with his loving wife Sheri by his side.

Ted was born April 27, 1965, in Chicago to Jack W. and Laverne S. (Plato) Kleeman. Ted is survived by his wife Sheriann M. (Weseman) Kleeman, his brother Jeff (Gail) sister, Lisa (Kerry) nephew Myles, grandsons Julian & Jesse and granddaughters Macie & Lanie. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Ted was raised in Palatine and then graduated from DeVry University with a degree in Electronics. His career was working with Motorola and Gamma Electronics companies. He became disabled in 2018, after Cancer treatment and surgery. He fought a very courageous fight, through the end.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Saunders and McFarlin Funeral Home in Harvard, Friday, August 28, 2020, from 2 PM to 6 PM.

Any donations, we would appreciate going to the American Cancer Society.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information, call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.


Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
1 entry
August 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
