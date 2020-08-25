Ted Max Kleeman
Born: April 27, 1965; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 19, 2020; in Harvard, IL
Ted (Theodore) Max Kleeman, 55, of Harvard passed away at his home the morning of Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with his loving wife Sheri by his side.
Ted was born April 27, 1965, in Chicago to Jack W. and Laverne S. (Plato) Kleeman. Ted is survived by his wife Sheriann M. (Weseman) Kleeman, his brother Jeff (Gail) sister, Lisa (Kerry) nephew Myles, grandsons Julian & Jesse and granddaughters Macie & Lanie. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Ted was raised in Palatine and then graduated from DeVry University with a degree in Electronics. His career was working with Motorola and Gamma Electronics companies. He became disabled in 2018, after Cancer treatment and surgery. He fought a very courageous fight, through the end.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Saunders and McFarlin Funeral Home in Harvard, Friday, August 28, 2020, from 2 PM to 6 PM.
Any donations, we would appreciate going to the American Cancer Society
