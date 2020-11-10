Ted W. Bierchen
Born: August 9, 1951
Died: November 2, 2020
Ted W. Bierchen, age 69, of Lake Villa, Illinois passed away on November 2, 2020.
He was born on August 9, 1951 in Chicago, the son of Theodore and Dorothy Bierchen. He married the love of his life Sharon Wiatr on May 5, 2005 in Valley of Fire, 7 Sisters National Park, Nevada.
Ted is survived by his children Kristie Harmon of Oklahoma, Michelle (Jerry) Ayres of Illinois, and Donald (Cristen) Wiatr of Texas; grandchildren Spencer, Cole, Eli, Delany, Nathan and Brittany; Sister Diane Wade of Illinois, as well as a niece and nephews.
Ted was preceded in death by his sister Delores Whipson, and his parents.
Ted retired in 2017 from CCA Restoration Inc, Alsip, Illinois. Ted was a member of The Chapel Church in Grayslake, Illinois. He enjoyed the family owned restaurant and bar at Harmony Resort, Pistakee Lake, IL. Ted was also a long time league member of the Raymond's Bowl in Johnsburg, Illinois. He was the owner of Clear Care Advantage for many years. Ted enjoyed motorcycle outings with his wife and friends, snowmobiling in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, as well as boating and fishing. Ted loved baseball and golf (both playing and watching) and enjoyed watching football.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made in Ted's name to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1:00pm-5:00pm with a short funeral service to follow at 5:00pm.
Due to current CDC Covid 19 recommendations and Illinois mandates only 25 people will be allowed within the funeral home facilities at a single time and all attendees must have a face mask or face covering on prior to entry. We welcome everyone who would like to attend but ask that you make your visit brief in order to allow for everyone in attendence to be able to have an opportunity to show their support for the family.
