Tena Irene York
Born: December 11, 1943
Died: November 15, 2019
Tena Irene York, age 75, passed away in her home with her family by her side on Friday, November 15, 2019. Tena was born on December 11, 1943, to the late Oliver and Irene (Johnson) Minard. She is preceded in death by her former husband, Kenneth D York.
Tena was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and was excited to become a "Grammy" to her 2 grandchildren and her grandpuppy Angel. Tena loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. Tena was known for her feisty, yet good sense of humor. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Tena leaves behind her two children: Ken (Peggy) York, and Julie York; her two adored granddaughters Rebecca and Rachel York; her brother Jim (Pat) Minard; loving niece and nephews; and many dear friends.
Memorial visitation will be 4pm to 7pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Road, Cary, IL. Interment will be private
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caretaker Pat from BestCare and the hospice caretakers at JourneyCare for the care and compassion extended to Tena during her final days.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the
