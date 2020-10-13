1/
Terrance J. Gleason
Terrance J. Gleason

Born: July 29, 1947; in Dubuque, IA

Died: October 11, 2020; in Woodstock, IL

After a courageous battle with cancer, Terrance (Terry) Gleason died on October 11th. He was the son of Thomas and Rita Gleason (deceased) of Dubuque, IA. His brother Thomas, also preceded him in death. Terrance leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Diane (nee Koerperick), son Darin and his wife Cindy of Libertyville, IL, son Shane of Orange County, CA, and five precious grandchildren, Emma, Avery, Paige, Kyle and Connor. He loved them all so much!

Terry was a US Army veteran, having proudly served from 1966 until 1970 in the Military Intelligence Branch - the Army security agency. He utilized the GI Bill, graduating from the University of Iowa in 1974 with a double major in Marketing and Industrial Relations. Terry had a successful career in the consumer products industry with a number of companies including Procter & Gamble, Clorox, and several others, ending his career as Senior Director of Sales of New World Pasta Company. In retirement, he joined The Virginal Golf Trail as Partner and Chief Operating Officer.

To be closer to family, in 2012, Terrance and Diane relocated to Woodstock from the Washington DC area. He has served as President of the Haldun Grove Homeowners Association since 2014. He was a member of the McHenry Country Club where he once held the record for the most rounds played in a year. He also won the Most Improved Golfer award as well as a number of club events. In 2018 Terry had two holes-in-one during a 90-day period! Terry loved the game of golf and treasured his friends and great times at the club.

Services are private for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Justen Funeral Home & Crematory. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Terry on his tribute wall.



Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
