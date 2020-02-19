Home

Terrelene Anne Hovis

Terrelene Anne Hovis Obituary
Terrelene Anne Hovis

Born: June 8, 1937; in Calgary Alberta, Canada

Died: February 9, 2020; in Marengo, IL

Terrelene "Terri" Anne Hovis, passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 82 in Marengo, IL, February 9, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1937 to Robert and Helen (Card) Hovis in Calgary Alberta, Canada. She grew up on a farm, graduated High School, and was active in 4-H in Eaton Rapids, MI.

"I have lived a full life, accomplished many goals on my living bucket list." No matter where she lived, her heart was always in Michigan where she lived most of her life and was an avid follower of Detroit sports. Faith was the center of her life

She is survived by her children, Vicki (Pete) Fitak and Richard (Kathy) Bailey; 5 grandchildren, Anthony Margis, Patrick Bailey, Dominique Bailey, Christopher Fitak, and Alysha Fitak; sister, Lindy Lou (Dan) Thomas; 2 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jackelene Howe and Merrelene Poppler; and great grandson, Ashtyn Fitak.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marengo United Methodist Church.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
