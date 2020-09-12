1/1
Terrence Patrick Michael O'Callahan
Terrence Patrick Michael O'Callahan

Born: July 15, 1947; in Chicago, IL

Died: September 9, 2020; in Belvidere, IL

Terrence Patrick Michael O'Callahan, of Ft. Myers, FL, passed away September 9, 2020 in Belvidere, IL.

He was born July 15, 1947 in Chicago, the son of the late John and Olive Marie O'Callahan.

Terrence is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl; his children, Mike (Joyce) O'Callahan of The Woodlands, TX and Megan (Al) Struck of Marengo; and his grandchildren, Callahan Struck and Ethan Struck.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael O'Callahan.

Terrence was a Lieutenant for the Hazardous Materials Rig and open water diver with the Schaumburg Fire Department. He was a Moose member, American Legion, Elks and loved riding his Harley. Above all, Terrence was an awesome dad, and Da to his grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 from 4-7pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake.

Memorials may be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 for information.


Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 12, 2020.
