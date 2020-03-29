|
Terri Ann Anderson
Terri Ann Anderson, age 65, of Cary, passed away March 25, 2020, at Lake Forest Hospital. Terri was born in Woodstock, Illinois, to Bill and Shirley Cristy.
Throughout her lifetime, Terri got her greatest rewards serving others, including as a Sunday school teacher, helping children in the Cary Park District before and after school program, as a JourneyCare hospice volunteer, VietNow, and 911 emergency dispatch operator.
Terri was known as an independent woman who was always smiling, and looked at the world with optimism. Her resilience carried her through treatment for pancreatic cancer.
She enjoyed traveling, crafts, playing sports, Saturday morning breakfasts with friends, family gatherings, and her pets.
She was a person who believed in paying things forward, whether that be in the form of kindness, financial help, or a personal favor. She easily connected with others, and made us all better people.
Terri is survived by her father, Bill (Doris) Cristy; her daughter, Theresa Turck; her grandson and best-buddy, Colton Turck; her brother, Larry (Diana) Cristy and sister, Sherri (Dezi) DeRaedt; two nieces, Madison and Kennedy DeRaedt and one nephew, Grant DeRaedt; and many step-siblings.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Cristy on January 18, 1996; and her significant other Ray Chisholm, with whom she enjoyed traveling.
In view of the stay at home order during the COVID-19 pandemic, private burial will take place in Ringwood Cemetery, Ringwood, IL. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Daniel Dammrich, and to Dr. Martha Twaddle and the Palliative Care team at Northwestern Medicine Grayslake and Lake Forest Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northwestern Memorial Foundation, 541 North Fairbanks Court, Chicago, IL 60611. Please make checks payable to "Northwestern Memorial Foundation" and include "Terri Anderson" in the memo line. Donations can also be made online at http://giving.nm.org/lfhpalliativecare or by phone at (312) 926-2033. Your gift will support Palliative Care at Lake Forest Hospital.
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may share memories of Terri on her tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 29, 2020