Terri Ellen Hooper Walsh Craig



Born: January 23, 1945



Died: September 1, 2020



Terri Ellen Hooper Walsh Craig was born on January 23rd, 1945 and died September 1st, 2020. Preceded in death by Ernest and Mari Hooper, 1st husband Edward Walsh, and Children Edward, Colleen, and Michael. Survivors include husband Richard, Sons Richard Craig and Joshua Beese, daughter Joani Taber. Grandchildren Wilhelmina Boska, Tiffany Taber-Robinson, and Edward Taber, siblings Joy, Karleen, and Micheal. Terri Raised toy poodles for many years and was an excellent dog groomer before working at Wal-Mart. Terri was a special woman. Her smile would light up the room. Her outlook on life was only match by her daughter Kelly. Terri was a mother to her children and was called mom by many who's life she touched. Terri was strong and optimistic. She would never complain, but endure, and overcome any obstacle she faced. She would always say "God will never give you any more than you can handle".





