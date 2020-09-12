1/1
Terri Ellen Hooper Walsh Craig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terri Ellen Hooper Walsh Craig

Born: January 23, 1945

Died: September 1, 2020

Terri Ellen Hooper Walsh Craig was born on January 23rd, 1945 and died September 1st, 2020. Preceded in death by Ernest and Mari Hooper, 1st husband Edward Walsh, and Children Edward, Colleen, and Michael. Survivors include husband Richard, Sons Richard Craig and Joshua Beese, daughter Joani Taber. Grandchildren Wilhelmina Boska, Tiffany Taber-Robinson, and Edward Taber, siblings Joy, Karleen, and Micheal. Terri Raised toy poodles for many years and was an excellent dog groomer before working at Wal-Mart. Terri was a special woman. Her smile would light up the room. Her outlook on life was only match by her daughter Kelly. Terri was a mother to her children and was called mom by many who's life she touched. Terri was strong and optimistic. She would never complain, but endure, and overcome any obstacle she faced. She would always say "God will never give you any more than you can handle".


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved