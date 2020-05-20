Teryl Raymond MillerBorn: Jan. 20, 1937; in Waukegan, ILDied: May 15, 2020; in Columbus, GATeryl Raymond Miller, COL ret. (83 years old), of Midland, GA, passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA on May 15, 2020. He was born Jan. 20, 1937 at St. Theresa Hospital in Waukegan, IL, the son of Raymond and Kathryn Agnes (Werner) Miller. He graduated from Richmond-Burton High School, Alexian Brothers Hospital School of Nursing and Catholic University of America. His master's degree in Heathcare Administration was received from Army-Baylor University in 1970.On May 2, 1959, he married Barbara Arlene Stefanski, daughter of William Stanley and Stella Marie (Milewski) Stefanski at St. Pricilla Catholic Church in Chicago and she passed away May 21, 2002, following 43 years of marriage.He served in the U.S. Army Nurses Corps from Jan. 5, 1958 until Jan. 31, 1988. During his service to his county, he was stationed throughout the continental US and in Korea, Wursburg, Germany and Hawaii. His duty assignments were staff nurse, nurse educator, nurse methods analyst, assignment officer in the Office of the Surgeon General, and as Chief Nurse of Fitzsimons Army Medical Center and Ft. Benning, GA. Following retirement, he worked 14 1/2 years in the role of Nurse Surveyor for the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. For several years, he owned and operated a healthcare education firm.He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Columbus, GA, the Knights of Columbus (4th degree), Council No 1019 and Assembly No. 178, American Legion Post No. 35, Retired Military Officers Association, McHenry County Historical Society, Milwaukee Genealogical Society, Dodge/Jefferson Counties Genealogy Society and McHenry County Genealogy Association. As the family historian, he published the Miller Family Tree and was working on the Freund Family Tree and a 6th volume publication on the German immigrants found in St. John the Baptist Church early church records.He is survived by three children, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren: Mary Elizabeth (Victor H, COL, USA.) Stephenson and their sons, James David and Brian Miller of Springfield, VA; Mark Raymond (Dina) of West Point, GA and their daughter Jennifer Lynn Rosado (Ramon) and son Michael Raymond and daughter Rylan Elizabeth of Columbus, GA; and LTC Christopher William (Erin) Miller and daughters Katherine Marie, Sarah Victoria and Laura Elizabeth of Stafford, VA; grandsons Jon-Erik Teryl Theer and Adam Kurt (Sasha) Theer and son Colton Alexander, both of Palatine, IL; a brother Robert William (LaVerne) Miller of Taveres, FL; three sisters Marilyn Elizabeth (Donald) May of Richmond, IL, Diana Susanna (James) Kattner of McHenry, IL and Joellen Kathryn (Richard) Penner of Jacksonville, OR. He was preceded by a daughter Victoria Lynn Miller Theer.Due to the COVID-19, restricted viewing for last respects will be limited to no more than 10 visitors at a time, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday May 23, 2020 at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home in Richmond. A private mass for immediate family only, will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richmond, IL at 11 :00 a.m. Saturday. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Richmond with military honors. A Memorial Mass will be held on a future date at St. Anne Catholic Church, Columbus, GA and at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richmond. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Anne Community Outreach, 1820 Box Rd., Columbus, GA, 31907.