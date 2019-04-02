|
Thecla Frances Rafferty
Thecla Frances Rafferty passed away peacefully after a short illness on March 29, 2019 surrounded by her family at Edward Hospital in Naperville, just one month shy of her 96th birthday.
Loving mother of Sandra (Galen) Graham, Minna (Michael) Houlihan, Stephen (Leigh) Rafferty, Linda (Donald) Harrison, and Lawrence (Annette) Rafferty; cherished grandmother of seventeen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren; loving sister of Janet Gengler, fond aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by, her husband, the late Captain Lawrence E. Rafferty, USAF, her parents, the late Frederick P. Fortman and the late Agnes E. Fortman (nee Larson), and her six other siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd, from 9:30am at Blake Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Avenue, Lisle, Illinois 60532, to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Lisle, Illinois for funeral mass at 10:00am. Interment St. Mary Catholic Cemetery (Highland Park). Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd, from 4:00pm to 9:00pm.
For more information, please call 630-964-9392.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 2, 2019