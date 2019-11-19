|
|
Thelma V. Brow
Thelma V. Brow, nee Newitt of Huntley. Loving wife of 65 years to Paul Brow. Loving mother to Robert Brow, Brian (Jean) Brow, Mark (Nancy) Brow, Cheryl (Ted) Pellus and Steve (Vickie) Brow. Cherished grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 7. She was preceded in death by her mother Winnie Newitt and her loving daughter Janine Sue Brow. Thelma was the older sister of 5 brothers.
She selflessly raised 5 children and was constantly on the move with her husband's Air Force career for 23 years. After settling in Streamwood she became an Avon lady was an avid card player, loved to travel and cook and she also "dabbled in dirt" planting her flowers.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20th from 3-8 PM with a service starting at 6:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. In lieu of flowers donations will be appreciated to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 919 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019