Theodora O'Connor
Born: April 21, 1929; in Germany
Died: August 13, 2020; in Freeport, IL
Theodora "Thea" O'Connor, 91, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday August 13, 2020 in Freeport with her loving daughter by her side. She was born on April 21, 1929 in Germany. She was a refugee with her family that escaped to West Germany when she was just 14 years old. She studied to become a kindergarten teacher, married, and had a daughter, Ulrike (Kay). After her husband became ill from the aftereffects of World War II, she relocated to the Black Forest region of Germany to be near her parents. In 1959 she made the brave decision to emigrate to the United States. She started a new life in Chicago with the help of her sister, found a job and worked her way up to a management position at Prudential Insurance. She continued her career at Searle and ended it with her retirement at Safety Kleen in Elgin.
The best years of her life were shared with Robert O'Connor whom she met later in life and married on September 12, 1981. They shared so many common interests like biking, swimming, and traveling all over the country. She added a stepson, stepdaughter, and step granddaughter to her life as well. They loved their townhouse overlooking the golf course in Algonquin and many family gatherings were hosted there. They were loyal members of the Congregational Church of Algonquin.
Thea moved to Freeport after the death of Robert and spent many lovely years at Liberty Village Estates. She recently moved to Winn Prairie Meadows when she needed more care.
Survivors include daughter Kay (John) Day of Stockton; sister Esther Schuelke of Schaumburg, IL; niece Cornelia (Toby) Johnson; nephews Norbert (Martha) Schuelke, Andrew (Jane) Schuelke, Marcus (Kim) Schuelke; stepson William (Pam) O'Connor, step daughter Dr. Suzanne O'Connor, step granddaughter Suzanne O'Connor.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, at the Congregational Church of Algonquin, 109 Washington Street, Algonquin, IL.
