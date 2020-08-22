1/1
Theodora O'Connor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodora O'Connor

Born: April 21, 1929; in Germany

Died: August 13, 2020; in Freeport, IL

Theodora "Thea" O'Connor, 91, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday August 13, 2020 in Freeport with her loving daughter by her side. She was born on April 21, 1929 in Germany. She was a refugee with her family that escaped to West Germany when she was just 14 years old. She studied to become a kindergarten teacher, married, and had a daughter, Ulrike (Kay). After her husband became ill from the aftereffects of World War II, she relocated to the Black Forest region of Germany to be near her parents. In 1959 she made the brave decision to emigrate to the United States. She started a new life in Chicago with the help of her sister, found a job and worked her way up to a management position at Prudential Insurance. She continued her career at Searle and ended it with her retirement at Safety Kleen in Elgin.

The best years of her life were shared with Robert O'Connor whom she met later in life and married on September 12, 1981. They shared so many common interests like biking, swimming, and traveling all over the country. She added a stepson, stepdaughter, and step granddaughter to her life as well. They loved their townhouse overlooking the golf course in Algonquin and many family gatherings were hosted there. They were loyal members of the Congregational Church of Algonquin.

Thea moved to Freeport after the death of Robert and spent many lovely years at Liberty Village Estates. She recently moved to Winn Prairie Meadows when she needed more care.

Survivors include daughter Kay (John) Day of Stockton; sister Esther Schuelke of Schaumburg, IL; niece Cornelia (Toby) Johnson; nephews Norbert (Martha) Schuelke, Andrew (Jane) Schuelke, Marcus (Kim) Schuelke; stepson William (Pam) O'Connor, step daughter Dr. Suzanne O'Connor, step granddaughter Suzanne O'Connor.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, at the Congregational Church of Algonquin, 109 Washington Street, Algonquin, IL.

Condolences can be share with the family at www.walkermortuary.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved