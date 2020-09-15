Theodore Thomas Christiansen
Born: September 24, 2006; in Park Ridge, IL
Died: September 9, 2020; in Union, IL
Theodore Thomas "Teddy" Christiansen of Union, Illinois. Teddy was born September 24, 2006 in Park Ridge, Illinois. He passed away at home with his family around him on September 9, 2020. Loving son of Bradley and Jennifer (nee Mukahirn). Fun brother to Raelyn Erica, Bridget Mary, and Josie Marie. His twin brother Kenny passed away December 29, 2006.
Cherished grandson to Tom (Jan) Christiansen, Tom (Barb) Conley and Bud (Sue) Mukahirn. Dear great-grandson to Lorraine Engelhart. Loved nephew of Katie Christiansen, Mark (Laura) Mukahirn and Gillian (Darin) Mobley. His dynamic spirit will be missed by his cousins, classmates, and many dear friends.
Interment prayers will be held Tuesday, September 15, at 11:00 AM at Harmony Cemetery, Harmony Rd. in Harmony, Illinois. A limit of 150 people allowed, social distancing and masks required please. Memorials in Teddy's name may be made to Team Telomere at www.teamtelomere.org
. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information call 847-699-9003.