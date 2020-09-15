1/
Theordore Thomas Christiansen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theordore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore Thomas Christiansen

Born: September 24, 2006; in Park Ridge, IL

Died: September 9, 2020; in Union, IL

Theodore Thomas "Teddy" Christiansen of Union, Illinois. Teddy was born September 24, 2006 in Park Ridge, Illinois. He passed away at home with his family around him on September 9, 2020. Loving son of Bradley and Jennifer (nee Mukahirn). Fun brother to Raelyn Erica, Bridget Mary, and Josie Marie. His twin brother Kenny passed away December 29, 2006.

Cherished grandson to Tom (Jan) Christiansen, Tom (Barb) Conley and Bud (Sue) Mukahirn. Dear great-grandson to Lorraine Engelhart. Loved nephew of Katie Christiansen, Mark (Laura) Mukahirn and Gillian (Darin) Mobley. His dynamic spirit will be missed by his cousins, classmates, and many dear friends.

Interment prayers will be held Tuesday, September 15, at 11:00 AM at Harmony Cemetery, Harmony Rd. in Harmony, Illinois. A limit of 150 people allowed, social distancing and masks required please. Memorials in Teddy's name may be made to Team Telomere at www.teamtelomere.org. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information call 847-699-9003.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 15, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved