Thomas Anderson



Born: July 17, 1947; in Woodstock, IL



Died: April 24, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Thomas Anderson, age 71, of Woodstock, passed away April 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on July 17, 1947 in Woodstock to Adelbert and Marie (Norbert) Anderson. He married Deborah Albrecht on May 8, 1982 in Capron, IL.



Tom enjoyed working for Valley Hi Nursing Home for 40 years taking care of the buildings and grounds. He loved spending time outdoors weather it was cutting down trees, building fire pits, tinkering in the garage or even sitting outside in the yard talking to his friends. He enjoyed 50's and 60's music, going on trips to Menards and Farm and Fleet every weekend and visiting his friend's cabin on Lake Michigan but most of all he loved spending time with his family.



He is survived by his loving wife, his son Kyle Thomas (Amanda) Anderson, daughters, Dawn Wilson and Christine (Mark) Self, grandchildren, Mark Self, Brendon Self, Lars Wilson and Alyssa Wilson, great-grandchild Hayden Self, sister Ellen (Frank) Draffkorn, god-daughters, Brittney Vore and Erin Woosley and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Del Anderson.



A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm until the time of the service at 7:00 pm at Schaneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N Seminary Ave., Woodstock, IL 60098.



The family would like to thank the Diamond Team from JourneyCare for all their compassion and care.



