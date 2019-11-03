Northwest Herald Obituaries
Thomas C. McGuire


1938 - 2019
Thomas C. McGuire Obituary
Thomas C. McGuire

Born: December 31, 1938

Died: October 18, 2019

Thomas C. McGuire, 80 of Huntley, died, Friday, October 18, 2019 only 12 days after his beloved Jacqueline. They are together again.

The family is choosing to mourn the loss of Tom privately.

Thomas was born December 31, 1938 in Chicago, the son of Rodney and Beatrice McGuire. He proudly served in the Coast Guard and in the Navy. On April 18, 1964 he married Jacqueline Martin. Tom worked as an elevator repairman until his retirement. He enjoyed golf, playing poker and gambling with Jacqueline. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his daughter Traci (Darren) Brooks and his two grandchildren, Liam and Callum and by his niece, Dianna. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his sisters, Joann and Janet and by his brother, Rodney.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
