Thomas Caughlin
Thomas Caughlin, 84, of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Tom attended Marquette University and earned his MBA from Loyola University. After spending most of his career as the Vice President of Human Resources at Furnas Electric Company in Batavia, IL, he retired in 1998.
Tom was a kind and selfless man who always put his family first. One of his great joys was cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events and concerts. He also loved traveling with his wife, Sheila, particularly to Ireland, and they spent many winters in Scottsdale, AZ.
Tom is survived by his wife Sheila Naughton Caughlin, whom he married April 25, 1970; his children, Mary Ellen (Rob) Gephart of St. Charles and Melissa (Jim) of Chicago; his grandchildren, Kayla and Michael Gephart; and siblings, Bill, Eleanor Reynolds, John (Peggi) and Kate.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ellen Phalen and brother, Jim.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4th, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176), Crystal Lake. Memorial Service to follow at 4:00 p.m., Fr. Tom Dempsey will officiate.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 1, 2019