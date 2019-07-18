Thomas Doty



Born: December 20, 1931; in Beloit, WI



Died: July 11, 2019; in Cabool, MO



Thomas "Tom" Doty, 87, of Cabool, Missouri and formerly of Harvard, IL passed away at his home on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Thomas was born December 20, 1931 in Beloit, Wisconsin with most of his growing years at St. Vincent's Home in Freeport, IL, before becoming a foster son to William and Frances Hooper.



Tom served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He then worked for many years at Badger Marine Hardware where he met the love of his life, Beverly (Bev) Smith. Tom and Bev were married on June 29, 1958. Together, Tom and Bev built and owned Tommie's Greenhouse in Harvard. Tom enjoyed floral arranging, growing vegetable and garden plants and later in life, woodworking. He was also an avid pet lover.



Upon his retirement in 1998, Tom moved to Cabool, MO and was a very active member of the VFW Post 473. He served many years as the Post Adjutant and on Friday nights was found running pull-tabs at Bingo. The Roman Catholic Church was always a focal point in his life, whether at St. Joseph's Church in Harvard, IL or Sacred Heart Church in Willow Springs, MO.



Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Bev in 1977; his foster parents, William and Frances Hooper; his foster sisters, Regina Kiefer and Jean Vesper and in-laws, Conrey and Bernice Smith.



He is survived by his daughters, Cathy (Paul) Spitz of Bloomington, IL, Judy of Darien, IL and Pam (Jay) Wicks of Lake Geneva, WI; along with grandsons, Michael Wicks, Sharon, WI; and Marine LCpl Tyler Wicks who is currently deployed; and his cherished pets Lady, Tanner and Jack.



Funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:30AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Willow Springs, MO with Father Sherman B. Wall officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:30AM on Saturday, July 20 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home in Harvard, IL. Following, Tom will be laid to rest with full military honors at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Harvard, IL with Deacon Joseph Kayser officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 49 U.S. 60, Willow Springs, MO 65793 or VFW Post 473, 13801 Holmes Road, Cabool MO 65689.



