Thomas Dwight Krueger
Born: October 9, 1948; in Springfield, IL
Died: November 18, 2019; in Loveland, CO
Thomas Dwight Krueger, 71, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, in Loveland, CO after a long illness. Thomas was born October 9, 1948 in Springfield, IL to Bernard and Marjorie Krueger and was affectionately known as "Tom" and "Tommy" to friends and family. He filled many hearts and lives with the joy of music as an accomplished guitar player and vocalist for over 60 years, with the music of the Beatles holding a special place in his heart. As a youth, he attended Glenwood High School in Chatham, IL and graduated from Maine South High School in Park Ridge, IL. He settled in the Chicago area after marrying and graduating from the Washburne Trade School in Chicago, IL.
He had a successful 50 year career as a Pipefitter in Chicago Local 597, attaining multiple leadership positions across domestic and international construction projects. Tom chose to raise his family in his childhood town of Springfield, IL where he balanced his musicianship, union work and time spent with family. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed collecting and restoring vintage Corvette Stingrays. He enjoyed participating in local Springfield, IL politics as well as time playing and recording original songs treasured by his friends and family. Tom spent his later years in Colorado, where he enjoyed retirement by fishing, hiking, playing music and driving his cars through the Rocky Mountains.
Tom is survived by his daughter Evelyn C.K. Harriott (Jesse) of Sudbury, MA and son Thomas D. Krueger of Harvard, IL. He also leaves behind his brother Robert Krueger of Lincoln, IL, his sister Nancy Matsko of Springfield, IL, his brother Bernard Krueger of Springfield, IL, grandchildren Dulcimer Carrier Krueger, Helena Krueger, Jesse Harriott, Eva Harriott, great grandchildren Piper and Amelia, as well as multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 24, 2019