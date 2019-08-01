|
Reverend Thomas E. Burr
Born: November 25, 1935; in Geneva, IL
Died: July 29, 2019; in Coppell, TX
Reverend Thomas E. Burr, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Joseph Village in Coppell, TX, where he was a resident. Father was born on November 25, 1935 in Geneva, Illinois, to Ralph E. Burr and Clara Keller.
Father Burr was ordained by the Most Reverend Arthur J. O'Neill at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Rockford, Illinois on June 9, 1973. Before entering the seminary, Father attended Georgetown University, where he received a Bachelor's degree in Pre-law. Father later entered Pope John XXIII Seminary, Weston, MA. His first assignment was as Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Aurora, Illinois. He then was Parochial Vicar at St. Laurence Parish, Elgin, Illinois. Father was on the staff of Catholic Charities while attending Loyola University for his post-graduate studies, where he earned a Masters in Social Work; Father then was assigned as Director of Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Rockford. Father was next assigned as Parochial Vicar of Holy Family Parish, Rockford, Illinois; and then Pastor of St. Mary Parish in McHenry, Illinois. Father Burr retired from active ministry on July 1, 2006.
Father Burr is survived by his brother, Robert C. Burr from St. Charles, IL; and four nieces and a nephew. Father is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Marcella (Leonard) DeReadt.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Parish, 1401 N. Richmond Road, McHenry, Illinois 60050. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the church, and visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the Mass. There will be a private interment at a later date at Union Cemetery, St. Charles, Illinois. Arrangements are being made by Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, McHenry, Illinois.
Memorials in honor of Father Burr may be made to St. Mary of The Assumption Church in McHenry, Illinois, or to Catholic Charities Permanent Fund at Rockford, Illinois.
For information, please call Justen Funeral Home & Crematory at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com to leave a condolence message.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019