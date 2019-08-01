Home

Thomas E. Kief


1947 - 2019
Thomas E. Kief Obituary
Thomas E. Kief

Born: April 2, 1947; in Oak Park, IL

Died: July 28, 2019; in Marshfield, WI

Thomas E. Kief, 72, Cary, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Wisconsin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Thomas was born on April 2, 1947 in Oak Park, Illinois to Orran and Dorothy (Peterson) Kief. He was a Vietnam veteran and served as a medic in the United States Army 1st Infantry Division. On May 22, 1993, he was united in marriage to Catherine Clemans in Woostock, Illinois.

He was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed boating, fishing, scuba diving, traveling, snow mobiling, metal and woodworking, and spending time at his cabin in Tomahawk. He was a loving husband, great uncle, and caring brother. He was an all-around great guy who was loved by everyone.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Cathy, brother, Randy (Laurie) Kief and their 3 daughters and 3 grandchildren, sister, Jeanne Kief, brothers-in-law, C.W. (Cathy) Clemans and their 2 children and 2 grandchildren, and Rick (Pat) Cleamans and their 3 children and 3 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orran and Dorothy, mother-in-law, Doris Clemans, and Uncle Bud.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
