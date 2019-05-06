Thomas E. McGuine



Born: February 14, 1932; in Harvard, IL



Died: May 2, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Thomas E. McGuine passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Woodstock on May 2, 2019.



Born in Harvard, February 14, 1932 to Betty and Raymond McGuine Sr., Tom was the youngest of three children.



He graduated from Harvard High School in 1950. He then went into the Navy and served our country for four years during the Korean conflict.



He started college in 1955 at Carthage College in Carthage, IL where he met Carol J. Nelson. They were married on August 3, 1957 in Racine, WI.



He finished his BS degree in business and graduated in 1959. Upon graduation, he began his career in accounting and went to work for Bear Brandt Hosiery in Chicago. Then in 1961 Tom and Carol moved to Woodstock, IL and he went to work for AutoLite and then in 1964 for TC Industries in Crystal Lake. Then in 1977 he helped establish McClain Corporation and worked there until retiring in 2007.



Tom was very active in Lions Club. He was also an usher and greeter, and served on the financial committee at Grace Lutheran Church which was a member for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Woodstock Country Club for over 50 years and served as a bookkeeper for a period of time. He was also a life member of the Harvard American Legion.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marcella and brother Raymond Jr.



He is survived by his wife Carol, son James (Kathy) McGuine and daughters Amy (Roger) Armstrong and Betsy McGuine, grandchildren Mark (Katie) Wilkerson, Brandon and Sierra Armstrong, Sydney and Shane McGuine and great grandchildren Brady and Peyton Wilkerson.



The family will celebrate his life privately and his ashes will be spread at one of his favorite places at a later date. Anyone who wishes can celebrate Tom's life by making donations to Grace Lutheran Church, Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church, United Way of McHenry County or Woodstock Country Club.



Special thanks to Pastor Mark Boster who provided Lutheran last rites and communion as well as the very caring staff nurses on the 4th floor of Huntley Hospital, staff members of Journey Care and Visiting Angels.



For more information, call the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney funeral home at (815) 338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com Published in the Northwest Herald on May 6, 2019