Thomas E. O'Brien
Born: August 10, 1951; in Chicago, IL
Died: September 12, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Thomas E. O'Brien, age 68, of McHenry, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born August 10, 1951 in Chicago, Tom was the son of John A. and Elizabeth (Carey) O'Brien.
From 1969 to 1971, Tom proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corps. Tom married Vanessa Wentink on November 29, 1975 in Norwood Park.
Tom moved to Bartlett in the late 1970's where he started his business, Caryn's Red Hot Chicago Food Distribution in 1986. His love of food extended into the kitchen, especially for the holidays when he hosted immediate and extended family and friends. In the late 1980's, he and his family moved to McHenry.
Tom was a gentle soul with a tenacious spirit. Regardless of the challenge in front of him, once he set his mind to a goal, it would be accomplished in a way to make his friends and family proud. His generosity and love for the people around him were two of his most admirable qualities.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 40 years, Vanessa; his daughter Caryn O'Brien of Indianapolis, IN; his son, Delon (Julie Greene) O'Brien of McHenry; his brother, John (Gail) O'Brien of Glenview, his sister, Elizabeth O'Brien of Wilmette; his sister-in-law, Charlotte (Rolfe) Wooten of Baytown, TX; two nephews, Erik (Katie) Weibust and Andrew (Olivia) Weibust; and four nieces, Julie (Chris) Cravey, Allison (Jeremiah Holt) O'Brien, Katie O'Brien, and Natalie O'Brien.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth O'Brien; grandparents Walter and Elizabeth Carey; and in-laws, Vivian & Warren Wentink, and Charlotte & Henry Lueth.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pioneer Center, 4001 W. Dayton Street, McHenry, IL 60050.
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence message for Tom's family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 17, 2019