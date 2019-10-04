Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Frain Mortuary Inc.
305 E. Main St.
Winamac, IN
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Frain Mortuary Inc
05 E. Main St
Winamac, IN
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Frain Mortuary Inc
05 E. Main St
Winamac, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Cosgray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Eugene Cosgray


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Eugene Cosgray Obituary
Thomas Eugene Cosgray

Born: August 18, 1936 in Star City, IN

Died: October 3, 2019; in Barrington, IL

Thomas Eugene Cosgray, 83, of Crystal Lake passed away on October 3, 2019 at JourneyCare in Barrington, IL. Thomas was born on August 18, 1936 in Star City, IN to Ernest and Ethel Cosgray.

Thomas joined the Army in 1956 after high school graduation. While stationed in France, he enjoyed traveling to many foreign countries. After returning from the Army, Thomas married Patricia Wentzel on May 10, 1958 in Monterey, IN. He began working in manufacturing, a career that lasted almost 50 years. In 1970 they moved to Crystal Lake.

Thomas started a side family business mowing lawns. It grew into Economy Landscaping which Thomas and his sons filled their evenings and weekends installing lawns in Crystal Lake subdivisions.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia; children Jaqueline Cosgray, Dwayne (Nora) Cosgray, Karen (Jose) Cosgray and Darrel (Betsy) Cosgray; grandchildren, Michelle (Jeremy) Harper, Melissa (Bernie) Malouin, Amy (Harley) Rumentzas, Angela (Drew) Malcovski, Stella Cosgray, Daniel Cosgray, Katie Cosgray and Kyle Cosgray; 4 great grandchildren, Annika, Julianne, Melody and Colton.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his siblings, Leah Jane Newman, Aldonna Zirkle, Norman Cosgray and Bonnie Markley.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 5, from 3pm until 6pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL.

Visitation will also be Sunday, October 6, from 12 pm until a prayer service at 3 pm at Frain Mortuary Inc., 305 E. Main St., Winamac, IN (219-567-9551), with burial to follow at St. Anne's Cemetery in Monterey, IN.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now