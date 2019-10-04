|
Thomas Eugene Cosgray
Born: August 18, 1936 in Star City, IN
Died: October 3, 2019; in Barrington, IL
Thomas Eugene Cosgray, 83, of Crystal Lake passed away on October 3, 2019 at JourneyCare in Barrington, IL. Thomas was born on August 18, 1936 in Star City, IN to Ernest and Ethel Cosgray.
Thomas joined the Army in 1956 after high school graduation. While stationed in France, he enjoyed traveling to many foreign countries. After returning from the Army, Thomas married Patricia Wentzel on May 10, 1958 in Monterey, IN. He began working in manufacturing, a career that lasted almost 50 years. In 1970 they moved to Crystal Lake.
Thomas started a side family business mowing lawns. It grew into Economy Landscaping which Thomas and his sons filled their evenings and weekends installing lawns in Crystal Lake subdivisions.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia; children Jaqueline Cosgray, Dwayne (Nora) Cosgray, Karen (Jose) Cosgray and Darrel (Betsy) Cosgray; grandchildren, Michelle (Jeremy) Harper, Melissa (Bernie) Malouin, Amy (Harley) Rumentzas, Angela (Drew) Malcovski, Stella Cosgray, Daniel Cosgray, Katie Cosgray and Kyle Cosgray; 4 great grandchildren, Annika, Julianne, Melody and Colton.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his siblings, Leah Jane Newman, Aldonna Zirkle, Norman Cosgray and Bonnie Markley.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 5, from 3pm until 6pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL.
Visitation will also be Sunday, October 6, from 12 pm until a prayer service at 3 pm at Frain Mortuary Inc., 305 E. Main St., Winamac, IN (219-567-9551), with burial to follow at St. Anne's Cemetery in Monterey, IN.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 4, 2019