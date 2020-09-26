1/1
Thomas F. Barris
Thomas F. Barris

Born: March 23, 1955; in Chicago, IL

Died: September 07, 2020; in Barrington, IL

Thomas F. Barris, 65 years old of Woodstock, IL. passed away peacefully on Monday, September 07, 2020 with his loving family by his side at Journey Care in Barrington, IL. Born, March 23, 1955 in Chicago and a graduate of Wheeling High School.

Tom was a car enthusiast who enjoyed racing his 1955 Thunderbird and Grand National at Union Grove, WI. He enjoyed dirt bikes, coin collecting, sports, music, guitar, childhood West Virginia vacations and time with his family and friends. Tom was the most kind, polite, intelligent, and genuine person we have ever known.

Tom is survived by his beloved parents, Joseph and Penny Myers of Woodstock, Sisters, Lenore Barris, (Don Williams), Joyce Dahlin (Philip), Patricia Curtis (Steve Harding), Desiree Tiberi (Daniel). Nieces Krystal Curtis, Danielle Tiberi Forton (Scott), Kristine Boyce Zanello Blitek (Tom), Danica Tiberi Forsyth (Andrew), Nephews Timothy and Steven Dahlin, Joseph Curtis (fiancé Julia), Keith Curtis, Anthony, Daniel, Andrew and DominicTiberi. Great nieces Rosalie and Luella Blitek, Jane Forsyth, Great Nephew Nicholas Forton, Colton Curtis.

Preceded in death by Thomas Barris Sr.

God has blessed us with a Son, Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle and friend to all! This was a great loss and he will be dearly missed! Rest in our Savior's loving arms until we meet again...

Private memorial services will be held for family and friends to be announced.


Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 26, 2020.
