Thomas G. Buehler
Thomas G. Buehler

Born: January 17, 1960; in Chicago, IL

Died: November 13, 2020; in Woodstock, IL

Thomas G. Buehler, 60, of Woodstock passed away at home on November 13, 2020. He was born in Chicago on January 17, 1960 to Thomas J. and Dorothy Buehler.

Tom is survived by his wife of 30 years, Dianne (Fickert); children, John (Emma) and Jessica (Bryan Neihengen); grandchildren, Bryce and Kaylee; siblings, Jeffrey Buehler, Lisa (Carl) Busse, and Michael Boylan; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Debbie.

Tom enjoyed cooking, music and spending time with his family and friends. His grandchildren meant the world to him. Overcoming many health issues, he always looked on the bright side and found the joy in life. He was a great husband, father and Opa and will be greatly missed.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com.



Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 14, 2020.
