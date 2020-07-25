1/1
Thomas Gene Funk
1953 - 2020
Thomas Gene Funk

Born: January 27, 1953; in Woodstock, IL

Died: July 20, 2020; in Chicago, IL

Thomas Gene Funk of McHenry passed away on Monday, July 20, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago after a very short illness. Tom was born in Woodstock on January 27, 1953, the third son of William and Luella Funk. He enjoyed a fun-filled childhood with his brothers Bill and Bob. After graduating from McHenry Community High School in 1971, Tom attended Southern Illinois University before deciding to pursue a career in the plumbing trade. He became a journeyman plumber, and he eventually opened his own business, Funk's Plumbing, which served McHenry and surrounding communities. Tom really loved his work, except when he had to go into a crawl space!

Tom enjoyed many outdoor activities, including golfing, fishing, boating, riding his motorcycle, and snowmobiling in Wisconsin's northwoods. He always looked forward to his annual fishing trip to Ontario, Canada, and his vacations in Bonita Springs, Florida. He was happiest when he was with his friends, and what a teller of tales he was. He possessed an ever-present smile.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother and father, and he leaves behind his brothers Bill (Lynn) and Bob (Linda), as well as his four nieces, Hillary, Linsey, Marney, and Jessica, and their families.

A memorial service will be held at Justen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, Illinois, on Wednesday, July 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A private inurnment will take place Thursday, July 30, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time.

For more information, please contact the funeral home by phone at (815) 385-2400 or online at www.justenfh.com.



Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial service
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
