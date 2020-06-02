Thomas J. Briglio
Born: December 11, 1940
Died: May 3, 2020
Thomas J. Briglio, 79 of Huntley, died peacefully May 3, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
A private family Mass will be held at St. Mary Church. There will be a public visitation on Friday, June 4, 2020 from 4-7pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Mask are required and social distancing will be observed.You may go to www.defiorefuneral.com you can leave the family a message, share a memory or record a video message to the family.
Thomas was born December 11, 1940 the son of Michael and Rose Briglio. He served in United States Marine Corp. On May 22, 1965 he married Marlene F. Schulget. For thirty years he owned and operated Complete Printing. Tom was an avid golfer and die hard Cub fan. He enjoyed playing softball, volleyball and pickle ball. He was a cherished teammate MVP of Chicago Geezers Senior Softball national tournament team.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene, his children, Karen (Cesar) Camacho, and David (Aimee) Briglio, by his grandchildren, Jeremy (Kassie), Adam, Zac (Britney), Jane, Claire, MaryKate and Celia. He is also survived by many cousins, especially Lorraine and Veronica and by several nephews. He was brother-in-law to Pat (Dan) Hale and Joan (the late Ray) Bieniasz. Tom was also survived by his beloved service dog, Ella. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772.
Born: December 11, 1940
Died: May 3, 2020
Thomas J. Briglio, 79 of Huntley, died peacefully May 3, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
A private family Mass will be held at St. Mary Church. There will be a public visitation on Friday, June 4, 2020 from 4-7pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Mask are required and social distancing will be observed.You may go to www.defiorefuneral.com you can leave the family a message, share a memory or record a video message to the family.
Thomas was born December 11, 1940 the son of Michael and Rose Briglio. He served in United States Marine Corp. On May 22, 1965 he married Marlene F. Schulget. For thirty years he owned and operated Complete Printing. Tom was an avid golfer and die hard Cub fan. He enjoyed playing softball, volleyball and pickle ball. He was a cherished teammate MVP of Chicago Geezers Senior Softball national tournament team.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene, his children, Karen (Cesar) Camacho, and David (Aimee) Briglio, by his grandchildren, Jeremy (Kassie), Adam, Zac (Britney), Jane, Claire, MaryKate and Celia. He is also survived by many cousins, especially Lorraine and Veronica and by several nephews. He was brother-in-law to Pat (Dan) Hale and Joan (the late Ray) Bieniasz. Tom was also survived by his beloved service dog, Ella. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.