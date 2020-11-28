Thomas Junior Pruitt



Born: July 22, 1964



Died: November 14, 2020



Thomas Junior Pruitt, age 56, of Greenfield, MN, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Thomas was born on July 22, 1964, in Laurel, Mississippi, to Thomas R. and Dorothy J. Pruitt.



Thomas was raised and educated in Joliet, IL, and graduated from Joliet East High School with the Class of 1982. He was a supervisor at Visu-Sewer.



Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Thomas R.; grandparents, Ernest and Velma Ulmer; and numerous special aunts, uncles and cousins.



Thomas is survived by his mother, Dorothy; sisters, Carlotta (Joel) Passmore, DeShonn Mabry-Jones and Stephanie Pruitt of Laurel, MS; brother, Leon (Charita) Adams; nephews, Joel Jr., Joshua, Stephis, Stez, Daequon, Javyn and Marcellus; nieces, Brianna and Amaya; aunt (second mother) Carolyn (John) Mabry; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 3 to 4 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church 104 E. Zarley Blvd. Joliet, IL. Service at 4 p.m. Interment will be Monday, November 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. 815-723-1283





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store