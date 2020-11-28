1/1
Thomas Junior Pruitt
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Junior Pruitt

Born: July 22, 1964

Died: November 14, 2020

Thomas Junior Pruitt, age 56, of Greenfield, MN, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Thomas was born on July 22, 1964, in Laurel, Mississippi, to Thomas R. and Dorothy J. Pruitt.

Thomas was raised and educated in Joliet, IL, and graduated from Joliet East High School with the Class of 1982. He was a supervisor at Visu-Sewer.

Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Thomas R.; grandparents, Ernest and Velma Ulmer; and numerous special aunts, uncles and cousins.

Thomas is survived by his mother, Dorothy; sisters, Carlotta (Joel) Passmore, DeShonn Mabry-Jones and Stephanie Pruitt of Laurel, MS; brother, Leon (Charita) Adams; nephews, Joel Jr., Joshua, Stephis, Stez, Daequon, Javyn and Marcellus; nieces, Brianna and Amaya; aunt (second mother) Carolyn (John) Mabry; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 3 to 4 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church 104 E. Zarley Blvd. Joliet, IL. Service at 4 p.m. Interment will be Monday, November 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. 815-723-1283


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
St. John Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
29
Service
04:00 PM
St. John Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Interment
10:00 AM
Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minor-Morris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved