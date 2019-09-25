|
|
Thomas L. Johnson
Born: November 6, 1940; in Hart, MI
Died: September 8, 2019; in North Fort Myers, FL
Thomas L. Johnson, 78, of North Fort Myers, Fl, formerly of Algonquin, IL, passed away on September 8, 2019. He was born on November 6, 1940, in Hart, MI, the son of Robert Johnson and Margaret (Carl) Bangert. Thomas worked as a union carpenter 40+ years and the Village of Algonquin as a building inspector prior to retirement and was a charter member of the Algonquin Jaycee's. Thomas enjoyed camping, boating, traveling, woodcarving and spending time with family. He will be deeply missed. Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years: Barbara (Przybyla) Johnson; four children: Paul (Janet) Johnson, Vickie (Bill Todd) Johnson, Rob (Laurie) Johnson and Brian (Yaping) Johnson; seven grandchildren: Alexis, Jeremy, Zach, Jacob, Noah, Sam and Hannah; his siblings: Tonya Evertsen and Peggy Bangert; along with many nieces, nephews, family, and friends, including longtime friends: Chuck Curran and Bob Schumacher. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother: Carl Bangert. Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 201 S. Main St., Algonquin, IL from 9:00am until 11:00am, with a prayer service at 11:30am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For information, 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 25, 2019