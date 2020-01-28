|
Thomas Peters
Born: October 15, 1956; in Oak Park, IL
Died: January 25, 2020; in Johnsburg, IL
Thomas "Tom" Peters, of Johnsburg, IL, a loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at home surrounded by his family on January 25, 2020 at the age of 63.
Born on October 15, 1956, Tom was one of six children and grew up in Franklin Park and Rosemont, IL. He married Pamela Settles on June 7, 1980. They moved to Johnsburg, IL in 1991 and began their business American Custom Woodworking in 1994.
Tom was very proud of the business and life he and Pam worked so hard to create. He also played hard, enjoying golf, travel, and the outdoors. His family, though, was always his primary focus, proving time and time again that he would do anything for them.
Tom is survived by the love of his life and wife of nearly 40 years, Pam (Settles) Peters; his loving daughters Molly (David) Reis and Rebecca (Sean) Peters; his beloved grandchildren, Audrey, Lily, Thomas, and James; and many cherished family and friends. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Aaron and Lucille Peters and brother Steven Peters.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry, IL 60050. Additional visitation for family and friends is on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding with a service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tom's name may be directed to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org or FISH of McHenry Food Pantry at FISHofMcHenry.org.
Please contact the funeral home at (815) 385-0063 or www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 28, 2020