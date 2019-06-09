Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
(815) 568-8131
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Rasmussen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Rasmussen


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Rasmussen Obituary
Thomas Rasmussen

Born: June 12, 1951

Died: June 4, 2019

Thomas Rasmussen, 67, passed away on June 4, 2019.

Beloved father of Jennifer Pratt, Kenneth (Brenda) Rasmussen, Kimberly (Paul) Smith, Christine Rasmussen. Cherished grandfather of Brian, Cortney, John, Kristopher, Malerie, Paul Jr., Karson, and Kylie. Dear brother of Dale Rasmussen, Marcia (Dave) Harper and Frederick Rasmussen; brother-in-law of Mary Rasmussen.

Tom loved his beloved dogs: Sassy, Cosmo, Minnie and Pumpkin. He even enjoyed the new addition of cats: Rubbie and Luna.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; and his brothers: Bill and Jeff.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Marengo-Union, American Legion, Post 192.

Visitation at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Highway, Marengo, IL 60152 on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 4pm-8pm. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11am. Interment at Marengo-City Cemetery.

For information call (815) 568-8131.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marengo-Union Funeral Home
Download Now