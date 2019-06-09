|
|
Thomas Rasmussen
Born: June 12, 1951
Died: June 4, 2019
Thomas Rasmussen, 67, passed away on June 4, 2019.
Beloved father of Jennifer Pratt, Kenneth (Brenda) Rasmussen, Kimberly (Paul) Smith, Christine Rasmussen. Cherished grandfather of Brian, Cortney, John, Kristopher, Malerie, Paul Jr., Karson, and Kylie. Dear brother of Dale Rasmussen, Marcia (Dave) Harper and Frederick Rasmussen; brother-in-law of Mary Rasmussen.
Tom loved his beloved dogs: Sassy, Cosmo, Minnie and Pumpkin. He even enjoyed the new addition of cats: Rubbie and Luna.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; and his brothers: Bill and Jeff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Marengo-Union, American Legion, Post 192.
Visitation at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Highway, Marengo, IL 60152 on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 4pm-8pm. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11am. Interment at Marengo-City Cemetery.
For information call (815) 568-8131.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 9, 2019