Thomas Joseph Speechley
Born: November 22, 1948; in Elgin, IL
Died: April 24, 2019; in Woodstock, IL
Thomas Joseph Speechley, 70 of Woodstock passed away at his home on April 24, 2019. Tom was born November 22, 1948 in Elgin, IL.
Tom proudly served in the U.S. Marines from 1970-1976, earning a Vietnam Service Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. He was a master craftsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and baking. He will be dearly missed by his entire family.
Tom is survived by his sons, Brent (Katie) Speechley and Blake Speechley; brother, William (Bonnie) Speechley; and nieces and nephews, Morgan Kaiser, Toby Speechley, and Trevor Speechley.
Visitation will be 3-8pm, Thursday May 9 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake. Burial with military honors will be at 11am Friday, May 10 at Crystal Lake Union Cemetery, 112 N. Dole St. (at the corner of Dole and Woodstock ), Crystal Lake.
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 5, 2019