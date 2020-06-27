Thomas W. Carey Jr.
Born: January 13, 1954; in New York, NY
Died: June 17, 2020; in Chicago, IL
Thomas W. Carey Jr. was a son, brother, cousin, friend, uncle, husband, father, father-in-law, and grandpa. He was 66 years young of Algonquin, Illinois formerly of Schaumburg, Illinois where he spent most of his childhood. He passed away in Chicago at Northwestern Hospital on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Tom was born on January 13, 1954 in New York, New York to Thomas W. Carey Sr. and Laura (Holbrook) Carey. He is survived by his beloved wife Sheree L. (Potter) Carey of 35 years, his loving daughter Aimee (Derick) Szyda, his cherished granddaughter Haylee, his brothers Michael (Lynne) Carey and Joseph (Barbara) Carey. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites will be accorded privately. Online condolences may be expressed at www.willowfh.com Arrangements under the care of Willow Funeral Home in Algonquin. (847) 458-1700
Born: January 13, 1954; in New York, NY
Died: June 17, 2020; in Chicago, IL
Thomas W. Carey Jr. was a son, brother, cousin, friend, uncle, husband, father, father-in-law, and grandpa. He was 66 years young of Algonquin, Illinois formerly of Schaumburg, Illinois where he spent most of his childhood. He passed away in Chicago at Northwestern Hospital on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Tom was born on January 13, 1954 in New York, New York to Thomas W. Carey Sr. and Laura (Holbrook) Carey. He is survived by his beloved wife Sheree L. (Potter) Carey of 35 years, his loving daughter Aimee (Derick) Szyda, his cherished granddaughter Haylee, his brothers Michael (Lynne) Carey and Joseph (Barbara) Carey. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites will be accorded privately. Online condolences may be expressed at www.willowfh.com Arrangements under the care of Willow Funeral Home in Algonquin. (847) 458-1700
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.