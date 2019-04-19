Virginia H. Thorne



Born: April 3, 1928; in Toledo, OH



Died: April 16, 2019; in Elkhorn, WI



Virginia "Ginny" H. Thorne, 91 of Elkhorn, WI, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, WI. She was born April 3, 1928 in Toledo, OH, the daughter to the late Irving and Frances (Hartwig) Hill. Ginny married Phillip O. Thorne on April 4, 1953 in Oak Park, IL. Phillip preceded in death on October 16, 2004. She worked for Prem Magnetics in Johnsburg, IL for over 15 years. Ginny was a member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed reading and was an avid card player with her card club. Ginny is survived by her five children; Dawn (Jim Wodciechowski) Gall of Elkhorn, WI, Bridget Thorne of Richmond, IL, Susan Singleton of Lake Geneva, WI, Christina Bender of Wauconda, IL and Lynnea (Scott) Waller of Sharon, WI, fourteen grandchildren; Kayla, Ashley, Tiffani, Shaune, Josh, Jeremy, Booth , Michelle, Nicholas, Danielle, Justin, Courtney, Nikki and Matthew, and eighteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 51 years, Phillip and two grandchildren; Stacey and Darren.



Memorial service will be 7:00PM on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI, with Pastor Dick Inglett officiating. Visitation will be 4:00PM until service time Monday at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn. Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary