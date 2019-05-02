Timothy Alan Heil



Born: December 23, 1974



Died: March 27, 2019



Timothy Alan Heil passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born December 23, 1974 and spent his life growing up in McHenry and Crystal Lake. He graduated from Crystal Lake Central and become the manager and owner of Crystal Lake Ski & Bike. His kindness, charitable and humble ways will be greatly missed by his many friends and family.



He is survived by his father James F. Heil and sister Aubree of Fairplay, CO, his brother Eric J. Heil (JoLynn) of Dillon, CO, his aunts/uncles Mary & Hugh Allen of Sturgeon Bay, Ray & Pam Taylor of Suffolk, VA, Fred and Julie Heil of Madison, WI, Robert and Gail Heil of Green Bay, WI, his cousins Carrie (Paul) Nimmer, Chris Heil, Beth Heil, Pat Heil, Dane (Kim) Allen, his niece and nephew Madelyn and Griffin Heil and his beloved dog Max.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary (Taylor) Heil of McHenry, and his grandparents, Helen and Fred Heil of Sturgeon Bay, WI and John and Elizabeth Taylor of Suffolk, NY.



A Celebration of Life honoring Tim is Saturday, May 4th, at Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake from 12-2pm. Published in the Northwest Herald from May 2 to May 4, 2019