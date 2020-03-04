|
Timothy Dale Hurley
Born: November 2, 1970; in Chicago, IL
Died: March 3, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Timothy Dale Hurley, 49, of Fox River Grove passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at JourneyCare in Barrington. He was born in Chicago on November 2, 1970 to Willard and Janice (nee Mullins) Hurley.
Growing up Tim loved to play baseball. You could always find him on the Little League field with his friends and after 40 years, many of them still are best buddies today. He attended Streamwood High School before moving to Fox River Grove.
Tim will be dearly missed by his parents, Willard and Janice; his brother, Michael and his wife, Julie Hudson-Hurley; his nieces, Rachel, Rebecca and Hannah; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, from 3 pm until the time of a funeral service at 5:30 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington. Burial will be Monday, March 9, at 10:30 am at River Valley Memorial Gardens (Rte. 31 South of Rte. 72), West Dundee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tim's name would be appreciated to Living Grace Community Church, 1500 Silver Lake Rd., Cary, IL 60013 or to JourneyCare Foundation at www.journeycare.org.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 4, 2020