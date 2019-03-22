Northwest Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Born: July 11, 1962

Died: March 20, 2019

Timothy Edward Ronzia, age 56, passed away on March 20th, 2019. A long-time resident of Crystal Lake, IL, Tim was born on July 11, 1962 in Kenosha, WI, to Edward and Rita Ronzia. He attended St. Joseph's High School, and upon graduating, moved to Madison, WI where he entered into a position in the new (at the time) cellular industry. He was employed by AT&T for over 32 years as a Manager of Systems Engineering.

Tim was a great lover of sports; a faithful fan and shareholder of the Green Bay Packers, supporter of the Wisconsin Badgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Tim had a passion for golf, loved the game and spending time with friends hitting the ball. Tim also had a very keen interest in the history of the Civil War, spent time collecting memorabilia and traveling with his wife Ellen to historical sites.

Tim is survived by his wife Ellen; daughter Julianne; and son Mitchell. He is further survived by his father and mother, Edward and Rita Ronzia; sister, Suzanne Kovach; and brother, John (Irene) Ronzia; along with nieces and nephews, Lauren Koeritzer, Drew Koeritzer, Erin Johnston, Paul Johnston, Brandon Blanke and Connor Blanke. All who had the great fortune to know Tim understood that the light of Tim's life was his family and his friends.

Tim, above all else, was a kind, generous and wise individual, and we leave you with four points that he always took to heart - love of family, fear for humanity, respect for nature and awe of God.

Tim's family will be receiving friends on Monday, March 25, from 3:00 pm until the time of a service at 7:00 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake. Burial will take place privately at Crystal Lake Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to , Donor Services, PO BOX 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
